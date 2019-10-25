Image Source : BCCI Abhimanyu Mithun becomes first Karnataka player to pick hat-trick in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun on Friday became the first Karnataka bowler to pick a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare trophy.

In the final over of Tamil Nadu innings, Mithun scalped the wickets of Shah Rukh Khan (27), M Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) to become the second bowler to pick hat-tricks in both Ranji cricket and Vijay Hazare trophy.

Mithun was also the pick of the bowler from Karnataka with the impressive figure of 5 for 34. Dinesh Karthik's Tamil Nadu side was restricted for 252 in the final at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Karnataka's skipper Manish Pandey won the toss and elected to bowl in the swinging conditions as a result veteran Indian opener Murali Vijay departed for a duck by Mithun in the very first over.

Prolific players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar also failed to score big in the summit clash.

For Tamil Nadu, opener Abhinav Mukund (85) and Baba Aparajith (66) shared a 124-run stand to stabilize innings but later Mithun ran riot to put Karnataka in a comfortable position.