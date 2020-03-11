Image Source : TWITTER: @SOUMIKDATTA14 Abhimanyu Easwaran's controversial LBW decision raises question on use of DRS in Ranji Trophy final

During the third day of the Ranji Trophy final, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran dismissal raised eyebrows in the cricketing world. Easwaran was given out in the first session and he immediately opted for the DRS. But, due to unavailability of ball-tracking technology, the third umpire could not overrule the on-field umpire's decision though the ball seemed going down the leg side.

Ball tracking technology, which is a major component of the DRS, is not being used by the BCCI for the Ranji Trophy. The board introduced the limited version of DRS from the semifinals with an aim to reduce the number of umpiring howlers.

So many terrible things in this #RanjiTrophyfinal but the one that tops is the DRS without ball tracking. Abhimanyu Easwaran was just given out to a ball that was definitely going down leg. Pathetic! @BCCI @BCCIdomestic #SAUvBEN @StarSportsIndia @HotstarVIP — PK (@iPkoppula) March 11, 2020

Easwaran was dismissed for just 9 off 46 balls. Former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi also raised questions on the same.

"If you use a technology like DRS, it should be used properly and fully. Because using a percentage of it doesn't make sense," Doshi told PTI while watching the proceedings on day three of the final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

The third umpire has spin vision, split-screen, stump mic and the zoomer at his disposal. Leading domestic players including Abhimanyu Mithun have already asked for ball tracking for next season.

Asked about the Easwaran's dismissal, Doshi said: "It looked it was going down leg but the ball was not tracked. You left a doubt in the minds of people. At this level, there should be no doubt.

"As far as reducing the number of howlers are concerned, there is a fine line between howlers and non-howlers."