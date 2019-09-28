Aap Ki Adalat | Shikhar Dhawan reveals Rohit Sharma's role behind his World Cup century

Image Source : INDIA TV In a conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Shikhar Dhawan credited Rohit Sharma for his century against Australia in the 2019 World Cup.

India’s star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan appeared on one of the most popular Indian talk shows, Aap Ki Adalat, where he talked to India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma on Saturday.

During the show, Dhawan spoke about the multiple aspects of his life – ranging from his early childhood days, to his first international call-up and his journey in Indian cricket since.

In one such conversation about his time with Team India, he talked about his partnership and understanding with Rohit Sharma. Dhawan and Rohit have been opening the batting for the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket since the Champions Trophy 2013 in England, which India won riding on the duo's success at the top.

In the show, Dhawan admitted that he never takes the strike while opening and asks Rohit to face the first ball. The Delhi batsman reasoned that it had become a pattern ever since Rohit became his opening partner in 2013.

Rohit was experimented for the opening role in the Indian team back then. "Even I had only just come-back in the team (in Champions Trophy),” Dhawan explained.

“I told him that we are on the same page! (laughs) But Rohit is an understanding guy. He agreed to go first."

They have since emerged as one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the limited-overs format. Dhawan further spoke about his understanding with Rohit, citing an example from the game against Australia in the 2019 World Cup.

Dhawan fractured his thumb during his innings in the game, which eventually resulted in the end of his World Cup campaign. However, he explained how Rohit played a significant role in his 117-run innings in the game.

"When I was hurt during the World Cup, I told Rohit that I can't play the big shots. I said that we have provided the base for the side and suggested that I should go back and let the next guy come and play. But Rohit insisted on me to stay as the runs were coming, saying that our partnership is going good and it will help the team,” Dhawan said.

"And indeed, we went on to build a solid partnership, and even with a broken thumb, I took on the charge after Rohit was dismissed. I had some painkillers to ease off the pain and scored a hundred.

"So Rohit played a big role in my century. His words helped me a lot in that innings."

The duo last opened together in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa, and is likely to resume the role when Bangladesh tours India in November 2019.