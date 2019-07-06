A five star HIT-MAN show! Rohit slams his fifth ton of tournament to create new World Cup record

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has done it again, again, again and again! The HIT-MAN show is not stopping any time soon as the Indian explosive batsman has scored his 27th ODI century and the fifth of the tournament, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's record and is now the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rohit achieved the feat against his favourite walloping team, Sri Lanka, in their final league match of the 2019 World Cup in Leeds on Saturday. The HIT-MAN has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's records of scoring six centuries in World Cups and is also the second Indian to score 600+ runs in a single edition of the World Cup and fourth overall.

Shakib Al Hasan was the first player to score 600+ runs this tournament, followed by Rohit Sharma, who is on course breaking Tendulkar's record of the most runs scored in a World Cup.

Tendulkar has scored a record 673, while Rohit has scored 647 runs and with a semi-final in hand, Rohit can smash the long-held record held by the Master Blaster.

Rohit has also become the highest run-getter in the group stages of a single World Cup.

It has been a day of milestones as Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap by becoming the second fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals when he dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who is the top-ranked ODI bowler in the ICC charts took 57 innings to achieve the feat, one more than teammate Mohammad Shami.