'A big family effort': David Warner recalls SRH's IPL-title victory on fourth anniversary

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner took a trip down the memory lane as he remembered the franchise's IPL title win in 2016. May 29 marks the fourth anniversary of SRH's victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of IPL 2016. Warner, who led the SRH to victory, posted a picture of the celebrations after the final on his Instagram profile.

"So proud of all the people who were involved. Was a big family effort," Warner said in his caption to the image.

Warner had a brilliant tournament with the bat in the title-winning season, scoring 848 runs in 17 matches. Virat Kohli, who led RCB in the season, was the highest-scorer in the campaign with 973 runs, including a record four centuries.

In the final, Warner scored 69 off 38 deliveries as SRH posted a mammoth total of 208 in 20 overs. While it looked like RCB would ease past the SRH side in the chase (thanks to strong opening stand from Kohli and Chris Gayle), a batting collapse brought SRH back in the game. (ALSO READ: Important to ensure proper health measures before hosting IPL: Rijiju)

Kohli and Gayle departed within two overs of each other, and AB de Villiers, too, was dismissed on 5. While KL Rahul, Shane Watson and Sachin Baby stood strong to bring RCB back in the game, the side eventually fell short by 8 runs.

It was SRH's first IPL-title. For the Hyderabad franchise, however, it was the second IPL victory. In the 2009 season, the Deccan Chargers (former Hyderabad franchise) defeated RCB to lift the trophy.

David Warner was renamed the captain of the side ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League after New Zealand's Kane Williamson led the side for the past two seasons. However, the 2020 season remains postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

