9 years of 2011 World Cup win: Indian players remember the historic day

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian players who were a part of the 2011 World Cup winning team took to their official social media profiles to remember the historic day.

It has been nine years since India won their second ICC World Cup title. Powered by Gautam Gambhir and M.S. Dhoni's knocks, India chased down a target of 275 against Sri Lanka with six wickets and 10 balls in hand.

Six players in that team have officially announced retirements from all forms of the game since then and Virat Kohli is the only member of that squad who remains a regular in the Indian team. A number of players who were part of that team however spoke on their social media handles about the occasion.

"World Cup winner 2011.what a great day it was for Whole India .proud moment (sic.)" said spinner Harbhajan Singh and tagged Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Sreesanth and coach Gary Kirsten.

"Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind(sic.)" said Yuvraj, who was given the player of the tournament award for his all round brilliance.

Suresh Raina said: "Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011 (sic.)"

Sreesanth, whose life has been a roller coaster ride since then, said: "TODAY, IN 2011, THE 28-YEAR-OLD WAIT COME TO AN END #ThisDayThatYear #IndianWonWorldCupCricket #SreesanthThePrideOfIndia India lift the world cup after 28 years! A million emotions & a lot of find memories running through my mind..... A billion dreams fulfilled (sic.)"