5 balls, 5 sixes: Returning CSK captain MS Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of IPL 2020

Image Source : @TWITTER MS Dhoni during the practice session

There is a special eagerness among Indian cricket fans for the impending 13th edition of the Indian Premier League for it will mark the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni back to the gentlemen's game. Since his last appearance for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand, Dhoni did not feature in another limited-overs game nor in any domestic tournament. However, Dhoni is all set to mark his return to IPL for Chennai Super Kings and has already begun preparing for the tournament.

On Saturday, Star Sports Tamil shared a video of Dhoni's practice session in Chepauk where the 38-year-old was seen hitting five consecutive sixes.

BALL 1⃣ - SIX

BALL 2⃣ - SIX

BALL 3⃣ - SIX

BALL 4⃣ - SIX

BALL 5⃣ - SIX



Dhoni had begun his training from March 2 onwards for the competition that will hold key for the veteran over his spot in India's World T20 squad.

“There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know,” Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had told Hindu.

“What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him. For years, you know that he’s been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. There was no thing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself.”