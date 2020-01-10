3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading T20I wicket-taker

Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah during the 3rd T20I match against Sri Lanka

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India as he surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to take the top spot. Bumrah achieved the feat in the third and final T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Bumrah, 26, had marked his international return in Indore earlier this week where he had bagged a solitary wicket. Bumrah had been sidelined with a back injury following the Windies limited-overs series in September.

Bumrah on Friday too bagged a solitary wicket which he picked up in the first over of Sri Lanka's innings by dismissing Danushka Gunathilaka for 1 with a short-of-a-length delivery. Bumrah finished with 1 for 5 in the two overs he bowled. Bumrah now has 53 wickets in 44 matches at 20.11.

Chahal too was in contention to take the top spot, but went wicketless in the three overs he bowled in Pune, conceding 33 runs. He stays tied with Ashwin in the second spot with 52 wickets.

Talking about the game, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start after India set a target of 202. The visitors lost their first four wickets inside the powerplays with just 26 runs on board before the pair of Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva added 68 runs more for the fifth-wicket partnership. Washington Sundar then provided India with the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Mathews and Sri Lanka faltered once again adding only 29 runs more while losing the remaining five wickets. Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3 for 28 in 3.5 overs.