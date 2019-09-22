3rd T20I: De Kock's unbeaten 79 powers South Africa to comfortable 9-wicket win over India, draw series 1-1

Image Source : AP IMAGE 3rd T20I: De Kock stars as South Africa beat India by 9 wickets to draw series 1-1

Quinton de Kock and bowlers starred for South Africa as the visitors came back from 1-0 down to draw the three-match series 1-0 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After the bowlers managed to restrict the hosts for a modest 134/9 from their quota of 20 overs, De Kock took the onus upon himself to finish the job for his country.

De Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on 76 for the first wicket before the latter fell but the Protea captain dug in and remained not out on 79 as South Africa won the game with 19 balls to spare.

For India, Hardik Pandya picked up the lone wicket of Hendricks.

However, this was a failure of batting more than the bowlers as the batters failed to take the onus on themselves on a batting-friendly wicket at the Chinnaswamy.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 36 off 25 but others struggled to get going.

Rishabh Pant once again failed to do the job as he threw his wicket away after a promising start. Pant's dismissal was marked by a flurry of wickets as India struggled to score runs and in the end, just put on 134 on the board.

For South Africa, Beuran Hendricks (2/14) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/19) stemmed the flow of runs while Kagiso Rabada picked 3/39 from his four overs.

The two sides will next meet in the three-match Test series, starting on October 2 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Bief Scores: India 134/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Kagiso Rabada 3/39, Beuran Hendricks 2/14). SA 140/1 in 16.5 overs(Quinton de Kock 79 no off 52 balls).