3rd T20I: All-round India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs to clinch series 2-0

Image Source : AP India's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after winning the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Pune

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 here on Friday.

Sent into bat, India rode on K L Rahul (54 off 36) and Shikhar Dhawan's (52 off 36) 97-run opening stand to post a challenging 201 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Manish Pandey then smashed 31 off 18 balls and skipper Virat Kohli, batting at number six, scored a brisk 17-ball 26.

But India wouldn't have crossed 200-run mark had it not been for Shardul Thakur's blistering 22 off only eight balls. He smashed two sixes and a boundary.

Defending the total, the Indian bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini (3/28) Shardul Thakur (2/19), dished out a disciplined effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets giving away 37 runs from his four overs.

India, thus, won the series 2-0 after registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second T20 International in Indore. The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.