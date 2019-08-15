3rd ODI: Virat Kohli continues his dominating show, slams 9th ODI century against West Indies

Image Source : AP IMAGES 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli continues his dominating show, scores 9th ODI century against West Indies

Virat Kohli is back to his very best as the Indian skipper scored back to back centuries in three-match ODI series against West Indies.

In the third ODI against West Indies on Thursday, Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI century while chasing the target of 255 in 35 overs (DLS). In the process crossed the phenomenal 20,000 runs mark in international cricket.

Earlier, in the rain-affected match, West Indies score 240/7 in 35 overs courtesy Chris Gayle’s 42 and the revised target for India was 255.

After losing Rohit Sharma early, Virat Kohli took the charge of India’s innings and built a crucial partnership of 66 runs with opener Shikhar Dhawan. While the opener couldn’t convert the good start into the big score and departed on 36 but Kohli didn’t stop there as he continued to rebuild the innings with young Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli took 94 balls to reach his 43rd ODI century as he hit 14 fours in his 120 runs innings.

The Indian skipper was in full control throughout the innings as he didn’t give West Indies team any chance to get back in the game despite Fabian Allen quick two wickets (Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant) in a single over. Kohli also shared a 120-run partnership with Iyer that laid the foundation of Indian innings.

Kohli has now scored 9th ODI century against Windies to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of centuries against a single nation. Tendulkar has scored 9 ODI ton against Australia.

meanwhile, in the second ODI, Kohli smashed 120 runs in the second ODI to guide his team to a 55-run win on Sunday.

Earlier, the weather continued to play havoc in this tour of India as the rain forced two interruptions after the hosts elected to bat in the match, which they need to win to level the series.

West Indies reached a healthy 158 for two in 22 overs when rain forced a second interruption and at resumption the contest was reduced to 35-overs-a-side.

In what appears to be his swan-song appearance for the West Indies, Chris Gayle smashed his way to a 72-run knock, leading the hosts to a competitive 240 for seven against India in the rain-curtailed third and final ODI