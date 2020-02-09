3rd ODI: England overcome late wobble to draw series against South Africa

Image Source : GETTY Joe Denly of England plays a shot during the 3rd One Day International match between England and South Africa on February 09, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

England overcame late nerves and the loss of four wickets for 20 runs to beat South Africa by two wickets in the final one-day international on Sunday and draw the series 1-1.

England was cruising at 232-4 in pursuit of South Africa's 256-7 at the Wanderers when Joe Denly's dismissal for 66 sparked the late collapse.

Moeen Ali saw England home with 17 not out from 16 balls in his first international in six months.

England finished on 257-8 with nearly seven overs to spare for a victory that wasn't as comfortable as it should have been.

England also took a share of the series after South Africa won the first game and the second was abandoned because of rain.

Denly made his second half-century of the series and was once again the mainstay of the England innings at No. 5. He hit six fours and three sixes and followed on from opener Jonny Bairstow, who made 43, and Joe Root, who scored 49.

South Africa's sub-par total was partly due to legspinner Adil Rashid, who was also recalled to the England team for his first appearance this tour.

He took 3-51, including the crucial wickets of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock for 69 and No. 3 Temba Bavuma for 29.

David Miller hit 69 not out for South Africa at the end of the innings but it wasn't enough.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, correctly deciding the pitch was best suited to chasing down a score.