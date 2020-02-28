2nd Test: New Zealand aim to become first team in 8 years to inflict whitewash against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in Wellington

All this while there were talks about India and their stupendous and record-breaking dominance at home with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the central figures in their winning streak. But last week, India got a taste of New Zealand dominance with new-ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee as the wreaker-in-chief in visitors' 10-wicket loss in Wellington. The two bagged 14 wickets between as India suffered their first loss in World Test Championship. With a 1-0 lead in the two-game series, New Zealand now eye a whitewash against India, which might just make them the first team in eight years to achieve the feat.

India last suffered a whitewash in a Test series in 2011/12 contest in Australia where they lost all the four matches of the series. India suffered the heartbreak just five months after England defeated MS Dhoni's side 4-0 (4) in their own backyard. Since then, India won 18 Test series, lost six and drew one. And in those six Test series that India lost - South Africa 1-0 (2), New Zealand 1-0 (2), England 3-1 (5), Australia 2-0 (4), South Africa 2-1 (3), England 4-1 (5) - all were overseas.

Hence, New Zealand will become the first team in eight years to whitewash India in a Test contest since Australia in 2012 with a win in Christchurch. However, this will become only the second time that the nation will achieve this feat. Back in 2002/03 series, Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand had defeated Sourav Ganguly's India 2-0 at home.

Adding to India's woe, New Zealand have lost only one of the six matches they have played at the Hagley Oval. India are yet to play an international game at this venue. Before Hagley Oval, Christchurch hosted matches at the AMI Stadium and India failed to bag a victory in six Test appearances at the venue - losing two while four remaining ended in a draw.