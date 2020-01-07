Image Source : BCCI.TV 2nd T20I: KL Rahul shares experience on batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as opener

One of India's opening slot for T20I World Cup is up for the grabs and the competition is between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to be the partner of vice-captain Rohit Sharma at the top. In the second T20I against Sri Lanka, chasing a moderate target of 143, openers Rahul (45) and Dhawan (32) gave India a solid start with a 71-run stand for the first wicket, to laid the foundation of hosts win. India won the match by 7 wickets to take 1-0 lead over Sri Lanka in three-match series.

Rahul was in sublime touch during his knock, in which he slammed 6 fours before getting bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.

After the match, Rahul also emphasized on his equation with the other two openers of Indian team - Rohit and Dhawan.

"We all go out there with a simple plan which is to win the game for your country, he (Rohit) makes it look so easy and I've always batted with Shikhar especially at the start of my Test career and we understand each other well and I just enjoy batting with both of them," Rahul said after the match.

Rahul also heaped praises on bowlers for restricting Lanka for 142/9 on a pitch which was suited for the batsman.

"Our bowlers bowled really well and anything around 170 on this wicket would have been par. A lot of credit must go to the bowlers," said Rahul.

On the golden run in T20I format, Rahul claims it was just a matter of spending time in the middle.

"It was a smaller target and my plans were simple which is to spend some time in the middle. I've just been getting runs and the reading of the game has gotten a lot better and knowing how to build my innings again. I felt that was lacking and I always knew I had the game to get runs and it was just a matter of spending time in the middle, really happy to carry on the same way," he added.