Image Source : TWITTER: @BCBTIGERS 2nd T20I: Bangladesh clinch series 2-0 with 9-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in the second T20I here on Wednesday to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Brendan Taylor scored an unbeaten 59, but Zimbabwe could only manage to post a modest total of 119/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Bangladesh chased down the target with more than four overs to spare and 9 wickets in hand.

Openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim put added 77 runs before the latter was dismissed by Chris Mpofu. Soumya Sarkar then continued from where Naim left, and the pair helped Bangladesh cross the finishing line without any further hiccups.

Earlier, Bangladesh's bowling line-up worked in tandem to stifle Zimbabwe for runs. Fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain took two wickets each while Mohammad Saifuddin and spinners Mahedi Hasan and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh had earlier won the first T20I by 48 runs before which they blanked Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series. They also won the only Test played in the tour by an innings and 106 runs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 119/7 in 20 overs (Brendan Taylor 59 n.o, Craig Ervine 29; Al-Amin Hossain 2/22) vs Bangladesh 120/1 in 15.5 overs (Liton Das 60 not out, Mohammad Naim 33; Chris Mpofu 1/27)