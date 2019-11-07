Image Source : PTI 2nd T20I | All I wanted to do was tonk the ball: Rohit Sharma after Rajkot rampage

Hit-Man Rohit Sharma guided India to a convincing 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma slammed 85 runs as India chased down the moderate target of 154 in just 15.4 overs to level three-match series 1-1. The 32-year-old was adjudged Man of the Match for his ferocious innings which was consisted of 6 fours and sixes each.

After the match, Rohit revealed that he was well aware of the pitch so he just tried to hit the ball throughout his ferocious innings.

"I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand. I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball," Rohit said after the match.

"I knew that Rajkot is a good track and it will be difficult for the bowlers in the second innings. We took advantage of that and had a great powerplay. After that, it was all about going on."

Rohit also hailed the efforts from spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who put a brake on Bangladesh innings after a bright start. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, which he picked in a single over to dash Bangladesh's big score hope.

"Both the spinners are very smart and they understand their bowling really well. They always have conversations with coach and the captain as how to improve. They played a lot of domestic cricket and Sundar has been our new ball bowler and today I wanted to change it considering how big the ground is," said Rohit.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah admitted that his team was 25-30 runs short of an ideal total.

"It was a very good wicket, but we were 25-30 runs short. Having said that, credit goes to Rohit and Shikhar, how they started. The momentum went their way. We need to assess the conditions when we go to Nagpur. We needed to be a bit more positive," said Bangladesh skipper.