2nd ODI: Virat Kohli slams his 42nd ODI century, seven short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's 49

Virat Kohli on his 238th ODI appearance - Slams his 42nd ODI century, overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI tally, shatters a 26-year-old record held by Javed Miandad to become the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket.

The Team India captain has had quite an eventful day as Kohli did a double in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday.

The Team India captain smashed his 42nd ODI century off 112 deliveries and has taken 12 innings to reach the 42nd from his 41. It took Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar 37 innings to go from 41 to 42.

After winning the toss for the fifth time in a row in the West Indies tour, India lost their openers, but Kohli was steady and took India to 226/4 before being dismissed for 120. His fantastic innings consisted of 14 boundaries and 1 six.

Earlier, Kohli on Sunday surpassed Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the highest run-scorer against the West Indies in ODI cricket. The record was held by the Pakistan great for 26-years till the Indian captain stepped in. Kohli needed 19 runs before the start of the second ODI against the West Indies to surpass Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs against the two-time World Cup winners.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993. Miandad took 64 innings to reach his tally while Kohli has taken just 34 innings to surpass that.

The prolific Indian captain has so far hit eight hundreds against the West Indies and has an average of over 71 in ODIs against the Caribbeans.

He also overtook former India captain Sourav Ganguly to become India's second-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals. Topping the charts is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has smashed an astonishing 18,426 runs in ODI cricket. The Team India captain surpassed Ganguly's tally in his 238th ODI game while it took the former captain 311 ODI matches to score 11,363 runs.