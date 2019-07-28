Image Source : AP IMAGE 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka seal series with 7-wicket win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka cricket team beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable lead in three-match series by 2-0 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts chased down the moderate target of 239 quite easily in 45th over with opener Avishka Fernando's 82 and Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 52.

Fernando smashed nine fours and two sixes and shared a 71-run stand with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. Avishka fell 18 short of a ton but he surely did his job. Later, Mathews and Kusal Mendis with a 96-run stand took Lanka over the line.

Earlier, clinical bowling performance from Lanka bowlers restricted Bangladesh to just 238/8, who won the toss and opt to bat first.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim slammed 98 runs of 110 to take Bangladesh to a respectable total after a top-order failure. Apart from Rahim, lower-order batsman Mehidy Hasan hit 43 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana and Akila Dananjaya shared two wickets each to broke partnerships at regular interval of time.

After the win, Lanka skipper Karunaratne was in full praise of bowlers and hailed Akila Dananjaya efforts who made a comeback into the team after a long time.

"We did really well and it was on our minds that we hadn't won at home in a long time. It was challenging against Bangladesh but we did really well. We wanted to bat first but that's how things go. Bowlers did a good job and put their hands up. Akila came after a long time to the team and did really well. Did his job perfectly of keeping the pressure" Karunaratne said.

The skipper was also impressed with young Avishka's knock and believed that he will hit a century in the next game.

"Avishka was told to play freely as we knew that the wicket will turn more as the innings progresses. Unfortunate that he couldn't get his hundred, hopefully, he will do it in the future" he added.

In the first ODI, Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 91 runs in the farewell match of their legendary bowler Lasith Malinga. The last match of the series will be held on July 31 in Colombo.