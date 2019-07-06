2019 World Cup: Wanted Jadeja to play from the first game, says Sanjay Manjrekar during India-Sri Lanka clash

Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar for his criticism earlier this week, and has been impressive so far in his first game of the 2019 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja is playing his first game of the 2019 World Cup against Sri Lanka at Leeds. The all-rounder had been making appearances on the field as a substitute in the previous games, and made crucial contributions throughout the tournament.

Earlier this week, however, he stirred a controversy with his tweet to Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who criticized him after the loss to England.

In what seemed to be a reply to the criticism, Jadeja didn’t mince his words, calling Manjrekar’s opinions ‘verbal diarrhoea’.

The situation turned interesting as Jadeja came in to bowl during Manjrekar’s commentary stint in the ongoing game against Sri Lanka and took the wicket in his very first over.

Manjrekar, who was on the roster for English commentary at the time, stated that Jadeja is a street-smart cricketer, but maintained that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav should be India’s top-2 choices

“Jadeja is a quick bowler and this is a pitch that's going to turn. Of the 3 spinning options India have - Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal have been the game-changers for India in the middle for India in the last 18 months.

"Come the semi-finals and finals, although he has been one with the higher average, Kuldeep and Chahal get more wickets, and have their average as a result under 30. India are assuming they are going to play England at Edgbaston, a small ground where the ball will turn for the spinners.

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few.

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Hardik

Dhoni

Jadeja

Bhuvi

Shami

Kuldeep*

Bumrah.



*If pitch is not a turner. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019

“They won't have the heart to play both wrist-spinners especially the England played those two wrist-spinners in the last game so I see Jadeja as a good compromise, a good option. He can keep the runs down when the pitch is turning.”

However, Manjrekar opined differently when he joined Akash Chopra and VVS Laxman for the Hindi commentary.

“I’ve been saying from the very first game (For him to play). He’s a sort of a three-dimensional player – can bat, bowl or a field,” said Manjrekar.