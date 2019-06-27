Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2019 World Cup: Virender Sehwag criticises India's approach against spinners

2019 World Cup: Virender Sehwag criticises India's approach against spinners

Considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, India struggled against Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their last game against Afghanistan. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 21:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed

Former opener Virender Sehwag Thursday criticised India's defensive approach against spinners after Virat Kohli and his men once again struggled against the slow bowlers for the second consecutive match in the ongoing World Cup.

Considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, India struggled against Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their last game against Afghanistan. 

Related Stories

The famed Indian batting line-up once again found the going tough against West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen on Thursday.

Sehwag said Kohli and his team need to come out of the defensive shell at the earliest.

"Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs, gave away only 13 in his next six and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next five. Can't be so defensive against the spinners," Sehwag tweeted.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryFormer Pakistan cricketer feels India will intentionally underperform against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Next Story  