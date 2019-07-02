2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli is all praise for Rohit Sharma, calls him 'best One-day player'

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Riding on Rohit Sharma's fourth century of the tournament, India dished out yet another clinical performance to book a semi-final spot along with Australia, defeating a valiant Bangladesh side by 28 runs in the league match of the ongoing World Cup in Birmingham on Tuesday. The Indian skipper was all praise for his teammates and was quite ecstatic to see the 'qualified' mark in front of India on the points table. (Match Highlights)

Virat Kohli lauded Bangladesh's efforts and said that the neighbours did put up a fight and deserve all the credit.

"I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game," said Kohli after India's win. (Match Scorecard)

Defending 314, in-form Shakib Al Hasan was the only real threat for the Indian bowlers as the Bangladesh batsmen came out pretty subdued in their chase. And once Hardik Pandya sent back Shakib for 66, caught by Dinesh Karthik, in the 34th over, it was advantage India.

The otherwise dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim also flattered to deceive as he hit a 23-ball 24 before Yuzvendra Chahal got him to sweep one straight to Mohammed Shami at square-leg. Bangladesh fought till the end but the brilliance of the Bumrah yorkers got the better of the Bangla Tigers.

"We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw 'Q' (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final. And as I said, we are really really happy that we qualified for the semi-final with one more game to go."

Starring in India's win, was once again the HIT-MAN, Rohit Sharma, who slammed his fourth ton of the tournament and has also become the leading run scorer in the tournament. Kohli called his deputy the 'best one-day player'.

"He's the best One-day player around and we are so delighted to see him. When he plays like that, everybody is happy to see him strike this so well."

With skipper Virat Kohli opting to bat first, it was all about starting well. And Indian openers Rohit and K.L. Rahul did just that as they took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go.

Kohli was also all praise for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, saying that the flamboyant cricketer performs well under pressure.

"We experienced that when Hardik put under pressure has come back well in the tournament. He finds a way to contain runs and get you wickets, he's really looking forward to do stuff for the team and that's really helping his cricket. When he comes on to bowl he thinks as a batsman and that helps him to think, think what the batsmen could do."

India next face their other neighbours, Sri Lanka in their last league match before their semifinals clash, where the opposition is yet to be decided.

(With IANS Inputs)