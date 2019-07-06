2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli invites 'super fan' Charulata ji via letter for India-Sri Lanka clash

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli invites 'super fan' Charulata ji via letter for India-Sri Lanka clash

The 87-year-old 'super Indian fan', who took the internet by storm during their World Cup clash against Bangladesh, says she has been promised tickets for her favourite team's remaining matches by none other than captain Virat Kohli and the Indian captain has kept his promise as he has invited Charulata ji for India's final league match against Sri Lanka at Leeds.

The BCCI posted a picture of Charulata ji present at the match in Leeds and have also posted a picture of the letter written by captain Kohli, inviting Charulata ji for the match.

Well, Team India's super fan is present for the clash, supporting India as they lock horns with neighbours Sri Lanka.

In the note shared by BCCI, on their Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family."

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against India in their last league match of the World Cup on Saturday.

India have made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami have been rested, and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja come in as their replacements.

Sri Lanka have made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha, Thisara Perera.