2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli breaks another Indian record as captain after Windies victory

India registered their fifth win from six games in the 2019 World Cup when they beat West Indies by 125 runs. One was washed out against New Zealand, and the side registered comfortable wins in other games bar the one against Afghanistan - a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan last Saturday when it took Shami's hat trick in the last over to seal a nervy victory.

Skipper Virat Kohli posted the highest score of the game, 72 from 82 balls, to collect a fourth consecutive half-century and a man-of-the-match award. Virat also broke Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara's record to become the fastest to reach 20,000 international runs.

But it wasn't the only record Virat registered to his long list of achievements last night.

As India cruised to their fifth win of the World Cup, Virat also became the first Indian captain to remain unbeaten in his first five games of the World Cup.

India began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over South Africa, and proceeded to beat Australia by 36 runs in their second game. In the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, Indian bowlers shined as they dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup, securing another comfortable victory.

India's only nervy win came against Afghanistan, where the batsmen were put to test on a low-scoring surface.

The side will now take on host-side England, who face a must-win situation.