2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli bids farewell to Patrick Farhart and Shankar Basu following semi-final loss

Indian team's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, and fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu have left their positions after the end of the side's 2019 World Cup campaign.

India physiotherapist Patrick Farhart's tenure ended after the side crashed out of the World Cup with a semifinal loss to New Zealand and he bid adieu by thanking the BCCI for its support.

India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Farhart tweeted.

Farhart, who was with the team since 2015 along with India's fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to bid his farewell to both, Farhart and Basu. He wrote, “Thank you Patrick and Basu for the amazing work you both have done for the team. More importantly, the friendship you have with all of us is even more special. You both are true gentlemen. Wish you the best for everything else in life ahead.”

Farhart joined the side in 2015, months after India's campaign in the year's World Cup.