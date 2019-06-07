2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Co visit High Commissioner’s residence in London; see pics

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and coach Ravi Shastri at the High Commissioner's residence

Ahead of their clash against Australia, Team India members paid a visit to the High Commissioner’s Residence in London on Friday. The BCCI uploaded a few pictures on it's official Twitter handle which saw captain Virat Kohli and other senior players interacting with the High Commissioner.

The BCCI posted: #TeamIndia at the High Commissioner's residence in London today”.

The Indian team's practise session on Friday was called off due to rain, leaving the Virat Kohli-led side with only one day to train ahead of Sunday's big-ticket World Cup showdown with Australia in London. India travelled to London from Southampton on Thursday.

The Men in Blue commenced their World Cup campaign with a 6-wicket win over South Africa as Rohit Sharma's century and Yuzvendra Chahal's four-for helped India begin their journey with a victory. It was South Africa's third loss in a row in the ongoing tournament as they lost to England in the WC opener, followed by a shock loss to Bangladesh.

However, the road for India becomes more challenging as they take on defending champions Australia, who recently pulled off a thrilling 15-run win over West Indies on Thursday in Nottingham.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage during last World Cup match Thursday.