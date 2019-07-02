2019 World Cup: That's OUT! Virat Kohli reacts on Sarkar's dismissal after India lose DRS review to umpiring blunder

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The fierce Indian skipper didn't hide his emotions after he caught Saumya Sarkar, merely overs after an umpiring confusion led to India losing the review.

Virat Kohli was left absolutely red-faced after a major umpiring blunder cost Team India their DRS review in their clash against Bangladesh in Match 40 of the ongoing World Cup in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar was on strike when Mohammed Shami caught him for LBW. After consulting Shami, Kohli asked for the review as the original decision was not given out. It was a close call, but replays showed the ball striking the pad before the bat, but the third umpire gave it not out, adjudging that the ball hit the bat before the pad. The ball was striking the stumps in the ball tracker which was not shown at the moment. India lost their review, leaving the Indian captain furious. It would originally be umpires call, where India's DRS would have been retained.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Earlier, India lost the review.

Here's how the incident went down in Edgbaston.

Mohammed Shami to Soumya Sarkar, NOT OUT! India have lost their sole review. Good length ball pitching on middle, it nips back in sharply. Sarkar looks to defend but the ball hits him on his pad. The Indian players put a big appeal but it is turned down. Kohli has a chat with Shami and then decides to take it upstairs. Ultra Edge rolls in and it is a touch and go decision as the ball seems to have hit the bat and pad at a very similar time. The TV umpire does not have a conclusive view so the decision stays as the on-field umpire's. Kohli is not happy and argues with the umpires. Got to feel for him. He is asking why hasn't the Ball Tracker been loaded. Because if it is umpire's call, then India would not lose their review. However, because the third umpire is not sure whether the ball hit the bat or not, he did not check the Ball Tracker. It is shown now and the ball is clipping the leg stump. The decision would have stayed not out but at least India would not have lost their review...

However, in the first delivery of the 15th over which was bowled by Hardik Pandya, Soumya Sarkar was removed by being caught and it was skipper Kohli, telling Sarkar that 'THAT's OUT!'

Hardik Pandya to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! Caught! Hardik strikes in his very first over. He bowls a length ball outside off. It is a slower one. Soumya punches it but cannot keep it down. The ball goes straight to Kohli at short cover. The Indian skipper is ecstatic as it was Sarkar's lbw appeal that made them lose their review. Crucial wicket this as Sarkar was staring to look dangerous.'

Earlier, Rohit Sharma continued his dream run with a record-equalling fourth century but the Indian innings once again lacked the final flourish, managing a par score of 314 for nine against Bangladesh.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (35 off 33 balls) once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs after Rohit's 26th ODI century and Rishabh Pant's (48 off 40 balls) flamboyance had taken India to 251 for 4.

Dhoni looked ill at ease against Mustafizur Rahaman's (5/59 in 10 overs) brilliant variations and Shakib Al Hasan's (1/41 in 10 overs) accuracy. The former India skipper refused two singles in the final over and was out off the third delivery as India lost momentum towards the end of the innings.