2019 World Cup: Streaker attempts to invade pitch during final between England and New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 2019 World Cup saw another attempt at pitch invasion - this time, during the final between England and New Zealand.

The 2019 World Cup witnessed another streaker trying to break into the field, but failed as the security got hold of her before she could enter. The lady was advertising an adult website, similiar to the UEFA Champions League finals. Luckily, a quick thinking steward at the sides caught her before she could breakthrough onto the field during the finals of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand.

However, the person who ran onto the field, is the mother of Youtube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and it was his girlfriend, who invaded the pitch during the Champions League final in Madrid.

The incident took place when England were asked to bowl and reduced the opposition to 45/1 at Lord's.

Notorious YouTube @Vitalyzdtv s mother streaker the 2019 Cricket World Cup Finals #ICCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZAtG6YLtBd — x7updates (@x7updates) July 14, 2019

Streaker tries to get onto field during Cricket World Cup final https://t.co/oHCFuoJIgB pic.twitter.com/elzkfdEy4f — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) July 14, 2019