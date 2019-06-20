2019 World Cup: Skipper Virat Kohli welcomes Rishabh Pant in India's World Cup squad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Rishabh Pant was brought in as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the 2019 World Cup.

Indian captain Virat Kohli welcomed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the 2019 World Cup squad with an Instagram post with the player.

Rishabh Pant joined the squad in the place of Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered from a thumb injury during the game against Australia. Even when Dhawan scored a match-winning century while playing through the injury, the opening batsman failed to recover in time.

Pant was one of the top contenders for a place in the World Cup squad prior to the selection in April, but missed the ticket to England. Vijay Shankar was selected ahead of Pant and Rayudu at the time.

Posting the picture with Pant, Virat Kohli wrote, "Southampton diaries with this champ."

The arrival of Rishabh Pant provides India with an option of another finisher alongside Hardik Pandya in the lower order, and it is expected that Rishabh Pant might play in the game against Afghanistan.

Earlier today, Pant trained with the Indian team and also took part in a leisure session with a number of kids, organized by the ICC. The world's 'best babysitter' got a roar of approval as he sent some of the soft-balls outside the park.

India have won three of the four games in the World Cup so far, with the match against New Zealand being abandoned. The side will take on Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.