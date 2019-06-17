2019 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar calls Sarfaraz Ahmed 'brainless captain' in huge rant | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/GETTY IMAGES Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not impressed with Sarfaraz Ahmed's decisions throughout the game, and called him 'brainless'.

India on Sunday beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in their rain-interrupted 2019 ICC World Cup clash at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the decision didn't impress many Pakistan fans and experts - most of all, Shoaib Akhtar.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' thundered down at Sarfaraz in his post-match reaction on his YouTube channel. In an 11-minute long video, he criticised Pakistan's performance and slammed the side's skipper for his poor decisions throughout the game.

"I can't understand how brainless can a captain be. How did Sarfaraz not realize that this team cannot chase?" asked Shoaib Akhtar.

"The square of the wicket remains dry, it cannot be wet. He (Sarfaraz) knows that Pakistan's strength is in its bowling. And yet, despite knowing how crucial the toss was, he threw the chance away. Yet again, brainless captaincy," said a visibly-upset Akhtar.

The former Pakistan pacer was also critical of the team's management, calling them clueless.

"Our management is absolutely clueless. And Sarfaraz Ahmed has become a mamu (puppet) in front of the management. He doesn't know how to captain and take decisions," said Akhtar.

Put to bat first after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, India, powered by Rohit Sharma's 140 (113), set a target of 337. Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

With this loss, Pakistan has slipped to 9th position in the World Cup table, with only three points. The side will now have to win all of their remaining games to stay in the race for the semifinal.