2019 World Cup: Shirzad to replace Atfab Alam in Afghanistan squad for remainder of tournnament

Image Source : AP Aftab Alam

Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed

According to an ICC statement, Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances.

"The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan's squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.

Aftab played only three games for winless Afghanistan at his second World Cup, but took 3/45 against New Zealand and got Hardik Pandya caught behind in the near-miss against India on Saturday.

Already out of the reckoning with seven defeats from as many games, Afghanistan now have only pride to play for in their remaining two games.

Sayed Shirzad, a left-arm seamer, was added to the squad for the last two matches against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies next Thursday.

Sayed's only ODI was in March against Ireland, but before he got to bat the match was rained out.