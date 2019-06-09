2019 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan skips fielding after being hit on thumb during India-Australia clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shikhar Dhawan along with India physio Patrick Farhart

India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia on Sunday. Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.

Dhawan was also playing with his left thumb bandaged since the ninth over, after a Pat Cummins bouncer. He was also subbed off during the second over of the chase.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.

The left-handed opener's 17th ODI hundred (117 off 109 balls) was well complemented by fellow opener Rohit Sharma's 57 off 70 balls with the openers raising a stand of 127.

Ever consistent skipper Virat Kohli (82 off 77 balls) played an effective knock and shared a 92-run stand with Dhawan. Kohli's sixes off Mitchell Starc -- over long-on and extra cover -- stood out.

Dhawan, who has a stupendous record at the Oval ground where he averages over 120, waited for Coulter-Nile. Three boundaries in the eighth over eased the pressure.