2019 World Cup semi-finals scenarios: Here's how Pakistan can still qualify despite India's loss to England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Here's why Pakistan can still qualify despite India's loss to England

Pakistan and Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup would have been massively boosted if India had beaten England on Sunday but that didn't happen. However, the two sides can still go through but need a little bit of luck on their side.

If India had beaten England at Edgabston, England would have been stuck on nine points and a win against New Zealand in their last league encounter wouldn't have been enough for them to go through. But, now, a win for them and they will walk into the last four of the tournament. Because they will be on 13 points and have a better net run-rate.

India on the other hand, are sitting pretty on No.2 behind Australia despite losing to England on Sunday. With Bangladesh and struggling Sri Lanka left to play, Virat Kohli & Co. would just need one win to confirm their birth in the last four of the showpiece event.

Australia on the other hand, have already qualified and are on top of the pile with 14 points from 8 games and have a game to play. New Zealand meanwhile, much like England, will have to win their last game to confirm their birth without looking over their shoulder and thinking about other results going their way. Therefore, whoever wins the England-New Zealand clash on July 3 at Chester-le-Street, walks into the semi-finals no fuss.

However, a washout would mean the Black Caps would be on 12 and England on 10 and therefore, the Kiwis will go through irrespective of what is happening elsewhere.

Image Source : INDIATV 2019 World Cup points table with 7 games to play

But, all hopes are not lost for Pakistan. If Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co. manage to beat Bangladesh, that would mean the Bangla Tigers are out of the competition because they cannot touch 11 while Pakistan will move into 11 points. However, they would need to hope that New Zealand beat England and courtesy of their win against Bangladesh on July 5 at Lord's, they can sneak into the last four.

For Bangladesh, it is quite simple -- win both the games and hope England lose to New Zealand.

Unfortunately for West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Afghanistan -- the World Cup is over and all they play for in the remaining matches is pride.