2019 World Cup: Rohit signals to Jadeja 'You are strong' during India-New Zealand clash

Image Source : TWITTER Rohit signals to Jadeja 'You are strong' during India-New Zealand clash

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant 77-run knock against New Zealand went in vain as India lost their World Cup semi-final affair by a meagre 18-run margin at the Old Trafford.

Chasing 240, India suffered from a top-order collapse and never recovered from it until Jadeja and Dhoni gave 1.3 billion Indian fans a glimmer of hope with their stupendous batting display. However, their efforts could not prove to be sufficient as the Men in Blue lost the match by 18 runs, thus bowing out of the competition.

During the course of the game, there were many moments which won hearts of fans across social media platforms.

One such moment came after -- Jadeja reached his half-century and performed his signature sword celebration to keep India's chances alive in the contest -- opener Rohit Sharma gestured towards the southpaw from the dressing room. In the video making rounds on social media, Rohit can be seen gesturing to Jadeja "you're strong".

This is one of the best scene I have scene, respect for this guy increased from my side.

indicating Jadeja that he's strong to win this one, is one of the best moment. #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/kEOhChrxzA — Yuv (@_YouWe) July 10, 2019

Their World Cup dream ending in bitter disappointment and the next assignment more than two weeks away, Indian cricket players will head towards different destinations from here after being together on the road for seven weeks.

The 18-run semifinal defeat at the hands of New Zealand brought the curtains down on the pursuit of a third world title and India will now be gearing up for a Test and limited-overs tour of West Indies starting August 3.