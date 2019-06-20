2019 World Cup | 'No doubt pitch will miss you': PM Narendra Modi to Shikhar Dhawan

Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi wished Shikhar Dhawan a quick recovery after the opener was ruled out of the 2019 World Cup with a thumb injury.

Team India were dealt with a huge blow after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup after fracturing his right hand's thumb.

It is a tough time for Dhawan as the southpaw was in great touch in the initial stages of the tournament and smashed a century against Australia where he got injured on Pat Cummins delivery.

Rishabh Pant has been announced as the replacement for Dhawan on Wednesday and the whole cricket fraternity shared messages for the opening batsman and now the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi is the latest addition in the list.

PM Narendra Modi shared a post for Dhawan on Twitter and wrote, “Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation.”

Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

Earlier, legend Sachin Tendulkar believes injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan will come back strongly after he was forced out of the ongoing 2019 World Cup in England and Wales with a fractured thumb. Tendulkar also backed Rishabh Pant, Dhawan's replacement, to do well.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar said: "Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I'm sure you'll come back stronger than ever."

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who flew in as Dhawan's cover ahead of India's game against Pakistan in Manchester, was officially named his replacement on Wednesday evening.

Wishing the young stumper, Tendulkar said: "Rishabh you've been playing well & there can't be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!"