2019 World Cup: Milestone man Virat Kohli on the brink of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: Milestone man Virat Kohli on the brink of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar's record

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has a very good habit of breaking Sachin Tendulkar batting records and now he is on verge of smashing another one of Master Blaster.

India will lock horns with Asian neighbours Afghanistan on Saturday, May 22 where Kohli has a chance to become the fastest player to complete 20,000 international runs in lesser innings than his idol Tendulkar.

Kohli needs only 104 runs to break the big barrier and with the record, he will become the 12th batsman in world 3rd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

Tendulkar shares the fastest 20,000 runs record with former great Brian Lara both took 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs. While Kohli has played 415 innings 131 in Tests, 222 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is in his career.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in very good touch in the ongoing 2019 World Cup as he has already smashed two half-centuries against Australia (82) and Pakistan (77). He is naturally handling the Men in Blue in crunch situations against big teams at the grandest stage of all.

The match against Afghanistan will be the perfect opportunity for Kohli to smash his first century of this World Cup and break his idol's record.

In the match against Pakistan, Kohli also became the fastest player to score 11,000 ODI runs breaking Tendulkar's record. The Indian skipper took 222 to reach 11K ODI runs while it took the Master Blaster 276 ODI matches to reach the mark. Also, it took Kohli only 17 innings to go from 10K ODI runs to 11K.