2019 World Cup, Match 29: New Zealand hold nerves to deny valiant West Indies a win despite late Braithwaite ton

New Zealand held off a late batting onslaught from Carlos Brathwaite to just survive and beat West Indies by five runs in Match 29 of the World Cup in Manchester, which sees the Kiwis move atop the standings. From Kane Williamson's career-best 148 to Cottrell taking four, to Gayle's 87 to Boult taking four and Carlos Braithwaite nearly bringing West Indies home, the World Cup clash was an absolute humdinger. (Match Highlights)

Brathwaite blazed 101 from 82 balls as the last three West Indies wickets combined for 122 runs and got within one shot of a spectacular comeback victory. He went for broke, trying to hit the last ball of the 49th over from Jimmy Neesham for six and was caught on the long-on boundary by Trent Boult. (Match Scorecard)

Skipper Kane Williamson's 148 and 160-run partnership with Ross Taylor helped New Zealand rally to 291/8 after losing both openers for first-ball ducks in the first over.

New Zealand appeared to have the game in hand when Boult took four wickets and a vital catch to remove Chris Gayle for 87 to have the West Indies reeling at 164/7 in the 27th over.

Brathwaite's cameo contained five sixes and nine boundaries and took the match to the wire, sinking to his knees when he saw Boult hold the catch in the deep.

The New Zealanders, the 2015 runners-up, have 11 points from five wins and a washout against India and are one point ahead of defending champion Australia, two ahead of No. 2-ranked India, and three clear of top-ranked England.

The West Indies still have a mathematical chance of reaching the semifinals, but next face India.

Earlier, Skipper Williamson rescued New Zealand with a career-best 148, his second consecutive century, steering his side to a competitive 291 for eight.

Williamson, who anchored his side's chase with an unbeaten 106 against South Africa in their previous match, yet again excelled under pressure as New Zealand were off to a disastrous start.

Negating a sluggish track and some testing initial fast bowling spells from the Caribbeans, Williamson batted with aplomb and in the process raised his 13th ODI hundred which came off 154 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.

Asked to bat, New Zealand were in for a shock when left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell (4/56) sent back both the openers -- Martin Guptill (0) and Colin Munro (0) in the first over of the match.

Cottrell's swinging yorkers consumed both the batsmen, who were out for golden ducks.

The joy for the Caribbeans did not last long as Williamson and Ross Taylor (69 off 95 balls) dug their heels to raise a 160-run partnership, which steadied the Kiwi ship.

Playing with extreme caution, Williamson and Taylor - the two seasoned Kiwi campaigners - built the innings bit by bit.

(With Agency Inputs)