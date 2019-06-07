Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
2019 World Cup, Match 11: Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points as game abandoned due to rain in Bristol

Both teams went into the game with a win and a loss. They get a point each from the match, the first wash out of the tournament.

Bristol Published on: June 07, 2019 21:15 IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash called off due to rain

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to split the two points after their World Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable on Friday. (Match Highlights)

After a couple of inspections, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game at 3:46pm.

The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.

Both teams went into the game with a win and a loss. They get a point each from the match, the first wash out of the tournament.

Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan. 

