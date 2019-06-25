2019 World Cup: Martin Guptill eyes another WC feat during New Zealand-Pakistan clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill eyes another WC feat during New Zealand-Pakistan clash

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will aim to add another feather to his cap when he comes to bat against Pakistan in their World Cup fixture to be played on Wednesday.

Guptill needs 58 more runs to become the second Kiwi player after former skipper Stephen Fleming to score 1,000 World Cup runs. So far, the right-handed batsman has amassed 942 runs in 22 World Cup innings. The 32-year-old will become the 20th batsman overall to score 1,000 runs in World Cups.

Fleming scored 1,075 runs in 33 innings he played in World Cups for the Black Caps.

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the maximum number of runs in World Cups. He scored 2,278 runs in 44 World Cup innings.

Guptill also holds the record for scoring the highest score in a World Cup. He had played an outstanding innings of 237 against the West Indies in the 2015 edition of the World Cup.

New Zealand, with 11 points from six games, will aim to seal their semi-final spot when they take on Pakistan at Edgbaston.