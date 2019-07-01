2019 World Cup: Jonny Bairstow softens stance, accepts England didn't play well in last few weeks

2019 World Cup: Jonny Bairstow says team wasn't at its best in last few weeks

England opener Jonny Bairstow has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong reasons. With pundits criticizing the English outfit, Bairstow had made headlines when he criticized them and said that they have been looking for an opportunity to pull the players down.

While skipper Eoin Morgan said after Sunday's loss that Bairstow does tend to get fired up (after confrontations), Bairstow said he wasn't literally looking for such war of words.

"I'm not saying I want everyone to come out abusing me, not by any means. I think there are different ways to look at it. Along the way, people have questioned techniques, conditions and other things. It is important to react to different scenarios and circumstances and work out how you can play your best.

"You go out every time with the intention of scoring a hundred. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes you nick one behind and sometimes the edge goes for four and you're up and running."

Bairstow though did agree that the team hasn't done enough to justify the favorites tag that was given to the outfit at the start of the tournament.

"It was obvious that over the past couple of weeks we have not played our best cricket," he said. "This was a game that keeps the World Cup campaign in our own hands rather than needing other people to win.

"I think the application everyone showed with the bat, and the way we started with the ball against India's dangerous opening batters was outstanding."

While England reaped the benefits of starting cautiously, Bairstow made no bones about the fact that the Indian pacers started really well.

"It was a difficult start with the way their steamers bowled. The way we played spin, which has been one of India's strengths in the middle overs, wasn't calculated but just came about and we built confidence there from the way Jason started.

"Jason (Roy) has been frustrated with the setback to his hamstring. He was very relaxed, in good touch and it was great to be back out there with him."