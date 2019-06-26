2019 World Cup: 'It's good to have Chris around': Jason Holder on Chris Gayle's change in retirement plans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Gayle has suggested that he will now retire after India's tour to West Indies, which is scheduled to begin in August.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder was not aware that Chris Gayle has delayed his retirement plans but is happy to have him around for the India series.

Gayle on Thursday announced that he won't hang up his boots after the World Cup and the following India series will be his last in international cricket.

Asked about Gayle’s reversal, Holder looked slightly off-guard.

"Yeah, I was just updated by Phillip (media manager Phillip Spooner). He didn’t really say anything in the dressing room," Holder said at the pre-match conference.

"But, yeah, it's great and it's great for cricket. It's good to have Chris around, as I said before. He's got a lot to offer still, I believe. And hopefully his body can hold up. Hopefully he can be on the field a bit longer for West Indies," the skipper said.

In fact, Holder admitted that he also came to know that India series will be Gayle’s last.

"I just found out as well, too. I guess I have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation with him. But, yeah, if he's dedicated to playing for West Indies any longer, then I feel it's definitely going to benefit us having him around," Holder said with a straight face giving away very little as to what he thought about the decision.

But he did admit that Gayle's influence and impact on players in the change room is beyond doubt.