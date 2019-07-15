2019 World Cup: It means the world to us, says Eoin Morgan after leading England to glory

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan poses with the 2019 World Cup

Eoin Morgan has finally done it! It has taken England 44 years and 33 one-day captains to finally bring the Cup home.

On Sunday, England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over at Lord's.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions.

In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord's.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson's team hit a six.

Captain Eoin Morgan said the "victory means the world to us". And, rightly so.

"This has been a four-year- journey - and we find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Plunkett, which isn't a good sign," Morgan said at the presentation ceremony.

"Some of the support staff - not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the super over, given that they were there most recently.

"Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the change room today, Willey, Billings, whoever missed out on the squad - I'd like to mention them too," Morgan concluded.