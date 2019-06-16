2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record as India captain becomes fastest to reach 11K ODI runs

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli has become the fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs

Another day and Virat Kohli reaches another landmark as the Team India captain has now reached 11,000 ODI runs. The explosive batsman reached the milestone during India's clash against Pakistan in Match 22 of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester on Sunday. (IND vs PAK Live Updates)

The Indian captain has once again broken another Sachin Tendulkar record as Kohli took 222 to reach 11K ODI runs while it took the Master Blaster 276 ODI matches to reach the mark. A staggering 54 match difference between the two swashbucklers. Also, it took Kohli only 17 innings to go from 10K ODI runs to 11K.

MILESTONE ALERT 🚨#TeamIndia Skipper #ViratKohli breaches the 11k run mark in ODIs 💪💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TMzuZjL5FW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Kohli was also the fastest to reach 8,000, 9000, and 10,000 ODI runs as well.

The Indian captain also surpassed legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid to grab the ninth spot in the top 10 ODI run-scorers list. The explosive batsman reached the landmark during India's clash against Australia in Match 14 of the ongoing 2019 World Cup in London.

While Dravid took 344 innings to reach the landmark, Kohli crossed Dravid's milestone in 244 matches. Kohli went on to score 82 runs in the match.

Kohli is now 363 runs away from equalling former India captain Sourav Ganguly's score of 11,363.

While Kohli reached 11K ODI runs, his deputy Rohit Sharma slammed his 24th ODI century after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the highly anticipated clash. This was Rohit's second century against Pakistan with the first coming at UAE during the 2018 Asia Cup last year.

Rohit's century was also the second against Pakistan by any Indian in a World Cup, Kohli was the one to do so in the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide when he smashed 107 off 126 balls in a match that India won by 76 runs.