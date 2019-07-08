Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: India vs New Zealand head to head battles, match stats

It may have been written in the stars or it was fate, India and New Zealand were to meet in the semi-finals since their league clash was washed out due to rain. However, the rain gods will make their presence known as the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester is expected to have overcast conditions and might have a delayed start.

India were originally to meet Australia in the first semi-final clash, but South Africa had other plans as the Proteas ended their disappointing campaign with a high by defeating the Aussies, which saw the defending champions slip from the top and face arch-rivals England, while India take on New Zealand. (Read: India's Road to 2019 World Cup Semi-Finals)

India and New Zealand have faced each other in seven matches so far since 1975, but the eight encounter this year was washed out due to rain. However, in the World Cup encounters so far, the Kiwis have an upper hand. (Read: New Zealand's road to 2019 World Cup Semi-finals)

Also, New Zealand did hand India a wake-up call in the warm-up matches, with Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson striking under overcast conditions. India have majorly improved since then, but the Men in Blue ought to be cautious as New Zealand were handed a revivial, thanks to the Net Run Rate (NRR).

India vs New Zealand Head to Head World Cup record

Matches: 8

India won: 3

New Zealand won: 4

No Result: 1

New Zealand may have a slight advantage over India in the World Cup encounters, but in ODI cricket so far, India are ahead in the tally. The Men in Blue thrashed New Zealand in their own backyard earlier this year, winning the five-match series 4-1.

India vs New Zealand ODI record

Matches: 107

India won: 55

New Zealand won: 45

Tied: 1

No result: 6

'Favourites' India are pipped to reach the finals, but New Zealand are no pushovers and are able of causing a major upset. India face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Manchester on July 9. Match starts at 3.00 PM IST.