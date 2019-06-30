2019 World Cup, India vs England: Jonny Bairstow quiets critics with resounding century against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bairstow slammed his 8th ODI century.

Blasted by former cricketers and fans after his comments may have upset the host nation after back to back defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia respectively, Jonny Bairstow has given them a reason to keep shut as the opener slammed his 8th ODI century in the ongoing 2019 World Cup during England's clash against India in Birmingham.

Bairstow along with returning Jason Roy, got England off to a solid start after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat against India at Edgbaston. The duo put on a 160-run stand before Roy was dismissed to an absolute stunning catch taken by substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja.

This is also Bairstow's maiden World Cup century. He slammed 9 fours and 6 sixes en route a resounding century. Roy pitched in with a quick fifty as well and went on to score 66 before departing.

A brilliant 💯 for Jonny Bairstow 👏



In a must-win game for his team, under huge pressure, England's firestarter has delivered!#CWC19 | #ENGvIND | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/JKLRd4NqHG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Earlier, Bairstow said that there were a lot of people who were waiting for England to fail in the ongoing World Cup.

Pre-tournament favourites England lost back-to-back matches to Sri Lanka and Australia which saw their campaign getting derailed. Now they have to win their remaining two matches against India and New Zealand in order to rubber-stamp their berth in the semifinals.

"People were waiting for us to fail. They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat. It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Bairstow as saying.

England won the toss and opted to bat against India. The hosts made two changes to their side as Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett were brought in place of James Vince and Moeen Ali. India made one change to their XI as Rishabh Pant comes in place of Vijay Shankar.