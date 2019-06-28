Image Source : BCCI 2019 World Cup: India unveil new orange jersey ahead of England clash

The BCCI has officially released India's away jersey ahead of their clash against hosts England on June 30. The 'orange' jersey, which was doing numbers on social media, has been unveiled by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli and Co will don the new jersey, the away kit, as India's official colours are quite similar to that of what England are sporting at the moment. To have no confusions around, India will be seen in the orange jersey against England on June 30 in Birmingham.

"The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams," India's official kit manufacturers, Nike said in a statement.

"Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field," Nike added.

It is reported that colour options were provided to BCCI and they chose the colour combination. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India, ANI quoted an ICC source as saying.