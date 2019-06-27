2019 World Cup: India topple England to become World No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings

Image Source : AP India's unbeaten streak in the 2019 World Cup was benefitted by England's two consecutive losses in the games against Sri Lanka and Australia.

India reached the first spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, displacing 2019 World Cup's hosts England. Virat Kohli's side has 123 rating points.

Eoin Morgan's side faced two successive defeats in the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia, which has not only cost them the first spot in the rankings, but also put them in a tricky position as the race for the top-4 reaches its final stage.

India remain the sole unbeaten team in the tournament after Pakistan defeated New Zealand last night.

Virat Kohli's men registered convincing victories against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to kick-start their tournament, and survived an upset against Afghanistan.

India are also at the top in the ICC Test Rankings and are 5th in the T20I rankings.

New Zealand is the third-placed side in the ODI rankings with 114 points, while Australia follow them at 4th with 112 points. Australia is the only side to have secured a semifinal berth in the 2019 World Cup so far, clinching six victories out of seven.

South Africa, who have been knocked out of the World Cup, are 5th, while Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies follow them at 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respectively. Afghanistan was the first side to bow out of the World Cup and remains 10th on the table.