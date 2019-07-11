2019 World Cup: India-Pakistan match ball sold for Rs 1.5 lakh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India-Pakistan match ball sold for Rs 1.5 lakh

The ball used on June 16 for the World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. According to an officialmemorabilia.com, which is selling memorabilia related to the ongoing World Cup, the ball has been sold for $2,150.

India had won the match by a comfortable margin of 89 runs (D/L method). While Pakistan were eventually knocked out of the group stage, India made it to the semifinal where they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs on Wednesday.

The coin used for the toss in the India-Pakistan match has been sold for $1,450 while the scoresheet has fetched $1,100.

Off all the World Cup memorabilia being sold in the website, 27 are related to matches involving India. But only three of them are still available for sale -- the scoresheet ($400), the coin used for the toss ($350) and the match ball ($850) used during the semifinal against New Zealand.

OfficialMemorabilia.com is an official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC).