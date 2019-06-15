2019 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Who is Chris Gayle rooting for in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS GAYLE West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle had his own way of showing support for the mega-clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester.

India will take on Pakistan in the mega-clash in Manchester on Sunday. While the fans from both the countries are eagerly awaiting the game, West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle came up with a unique outfit for the clash.

Gayle took to Instagram to share the outfit.

"Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect! I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th...its lit!" the Windies batsman wrote.

This will the seventh World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan. India has won all the previous games against their arch-rivals in the tournament, registering an emphatic 74-run win in their last clash (in 2015).

However, the weather forecast predicts rain to play spoilsport in Manchester tomorrow. Frequent showers are predicted in Manchester on Sunday, specifically in the morning and evening.

Virat Kohli interacted with the media ahead of the game tomorrow, in which he stated that the side may opt for different combinations, according to the weather conditions.

"We will consider different combinations depending on the conditions. If extra pace is an option, we will consider it. If it is a shortened game, we will consider it as well," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.

The build-up to the game has predictably seen a war on social media and through advertisements from both camps. When asked what message Kohli had for the fans, the skipper said: "Watch and enjoy... it's just a cricket match."