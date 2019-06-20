2019 World Cup: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni get new hairstyles before Afghanistan game. See photos

Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni get new hairstyles before Afghanistan game. See photos

Team India is currently enjoying a break from cricket before they get back to action again on June 22 against Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. While some have reportedly gone for a short trip to Scotland, some of them have decided to move around London and soak in the English culture.

However, Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have decided to do things differently and were seen working on their hairstyle a bit. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim tweeted photos of the duo getting their hair trimmed and styled in London on Wednesday during their off time.

However, the team is back again and are upping the ante in terms of preparation for the game against Afghanistan.

India so far have played 4 matches in 11 days and won 3 of them with the one against New Zealand ending in a no-result due to continuous rain.

With seven points in the bag already, a win against Afghanistan will strengthen their bid for a place in the semi-finals. Not only that, it will also allow the team management to try and do some testing against a team that has struggled to hit the ground running.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar out, Mohammed Shami could be given a game while Rishabh Pant could also be tried out to get some game time after he replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the side.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 - @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Opener Dhawan, who suffered a thumb injury during the league match against Australia, was ruled out of further participation in the event on Wednesday. Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup on yesterday morning as he was not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games of the showpiece event. Team manager Sunil Subramaniam addressed the media in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed the news.

"Shikhar has a fracture on the left hand and will remain in a cast until July 2019. We have requested ICC for Rishabh pant as a replacement," he said.