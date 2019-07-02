Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
  5. 2019 World Cup: Fans slam MS Dhoni yet again after another 'slow-mo' show against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni scored 35 off 33 balls, playing relatively slow in the final overs of the first innings.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 19:54 IST
Image Source : AP

MS Dhoni drew significant flak for his 'lack of intent' against England, where India lost by 31 runs. Fans, experts and even in-game commentators criticised MS Dhoni's tactics during the innings.

In the game against Bangladesh, Dhoni arrived at the crease in a similar situation - only this time, India were setting up the total. With over seven overs to go and Rishabh Pant still going strong, the wicketkeeper-batsman had the license to go berserk. Dinesh Karthik was still to come, but Dhoni was, again, relatively slow at the start of the innings.

He oversaw the dismissals of Pant, and then Karthik, before raising up the ante a bit.

Dhoni was eventually dismissed in the last over, after he denied a single off the first two deliveries of the over. 

The fans were not happy with the wicketkeeper-batsman's approach throughout the innings and took to Twitter to express their criticism.

Here's how fans reacted:

