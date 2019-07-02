2019 World Cup: Fans slam MS Dhoni yet again after another 'slow-mo' show against Bangladesh

Image Source : AP MS Dhoni scored 35 off 33 balls, playing relatively slow in the final overs of the first innings.

MS Dhoni drew significant flak for his 'lack of intent' against England, where India lost by 31 runs. Fans, experts and even in-game commentators criticised MS Dhoni's tactics during the innings.

In the game against Bangladesh, Dhoni arrived at the crease in a similar situation - only this time, India were setting up the total. With over seven overs to go and Rishabh Pant still going strong, the wicketkeeper-batsman had the license to go berserk. Dinesh Karthik was still to come, but Dhoni was, again, relatively slow at the start of the innings.

He oversaw the dismissals of Pant, and then Karthik, before raising up the ante a bit.

Dhoni was eventually dismissed in the last over, after he denied a single off the first two deliveries of the over.

The fans were not happy with the wicketkeeper-batsman's approach throughout the innings and took to Twitter to express their criticism.

Here's how fans reacted:

This innings yet again underlines that the end is not only near, it's here #Dhoni #CWC19 #IndvBan — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 2, 2019

If we had year 2007's MS Dhoni.. he would have forced today's MS Dhoni to take retirement & make way for a new talent. Dravid & Ganguly can vouch for it. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 2, 2019

Dhoni going at run a ball. Just what you need in the last 10 overs — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 2, 2019

You either retire as a hero or play long enough to see yourself become the villain.

And sad to say this @msdhoni#INDvBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh — Jai Balayya (@Fan7310) July 2, 2019

MS Dhoni is an ODI great, and for a decade was the best finisher - he's not now. True Run Rate compares a player's scoring rate to the average for the phase of the game when they bat. Dhoni was always better than the average - for the last 5 years, he's always been worse. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IOPU9UWlSc — Devesh ojha (@deveshojhaDO) July 2, 2019

Only singles will be allowed to watch the sequel of MS Dhoni - The untold story. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 2, 2019